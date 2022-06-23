ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, explains US tax evasion, fraud allegations

Dumebi Kachikwu, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, on Wednesday, denied claims of tax fraud and evasion in the U.S made against him, calling them unfounded and politically motivated.

An online newspaper has carried a report that a US court had ordered the seizure of Kachikwu’s assets due to tax evasion.

The report further alleged that Kachikwu was not a first-time offender because he had previously been charged with fraud.

In a statement released in response to the accusations, Kachikwu accused his political rivals of waging a smear campaign against him.

The statement reads: “Yesterday, I was inundated with calls and messages over a libellous and defamatory publication by an online blog known as Peoples Gazette.

“The publication not only accused me of tax evasion but also accused me of delivering cash bribes to former US Congressman. These are untrue. Here are the facts of the matter:

“A few days ago, my campaign team received information that one of the aspirants who lost out in the just concluded ADC presidential primaries was planning a series of smear campaigns against me.”

The presidential contender claimed that he was not startled by the revelation and that, in contrast to the information being spread, the US Inland Revenue Service had previously charged him an additional $9 million.

“This amount was reduced to $2million and when the IRS sued to collect the amount, my lawyers didn’t contest it and instead waited for a default judgement in order to go to the next stage which is making an offer in compromise to reduce the amount to be paid.

“This is a standard legal practice in tax matters. People’s Gazette also claimed I was not a first-time offender having been previously indicted in a fraud case in 2009. He claimed I had delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of the former US congressman.

“This is another lie as multiple evidence abounds online clearly showing I was the victim who reported the US congressman to the EFCC and the FBI for defrauding my company”, he added.

Kachichuku claimed that the “infamous blog’s” creator purposefully turned the truth on its head in order to accomplish a set goal.

Read also: ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, claims Moghalu bribed delegates at party’s convention

He claimed that they actively spread the rumor through different media in a series of well-coordinated operations to harm and ruin his reputation.

“I have now instructed my lawyers to sue all digital media organisations who participated in the dissemination of this falsehood.

“They will also petition the police to arrest and prosecute all those who have breached the Cybercrime Act by using twitter to defame, harass and threaten me. I will no longer tolerate this persistent attacks from sore losers,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now