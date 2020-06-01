FCT discharges 11 COVID-19 patients

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has confirmed the discharge of 11 COVID-19 patients who have fully recovered from the virus after treatment.

This update was revealed via a Twitter post on Sunday by the FCT Minister, Bello who informed in the tweet that the new recoveries brings the total number of discharged patients in the capital city to 173.

Bello wrote thus on Twitter, “I am pleased to announce the successful treatment and discharge of 11 COVID-19 patients from the Isolation and Treatment Centre in the FCT.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 173, as at May 30th, 2020.”

This came after the FCTA confirmed that it has recorded 29 fresh case of COVID-19 infections in the federal capital, Abuja.

This was revealed in an update on Twitter by the FCTA on Saturday where it informed that the capital city now has a total of 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while a total of 162 patients have been discharged.

