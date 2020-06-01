10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, June 1, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria crosses the 10,000 mark with 307 new COVID-19 cases taking its total to 10162; death toll now 287

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night confirmed 307 new COVID-19 cases in the country. Read more

2. #JusticeForUwa: RCCG Overseer, Pastor Adeboye condemns rape, death of UNIBEN student

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the reported rape and death of an undergraduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Omozuwa on Sunday which allegedly took place inside an RCCG parish. Read more

3. Indian govt evacuates 312 nationals from Nigeria with Air Peace

The Indian government on Sunday evacuated 312 of its nationals from Nigeria. Read more

4. ADESINA: HURIWA asks Trump to call US representative at AfDB to order

A rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Sunday urged the United States President, Donald Trump, to call the country’s Executive Director at the African Development Bank (AfDB), Stephen Dowd, to order. Read more

5. COVID-19: Olubadan bans masquerades, orders stay-at-home rituals

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Sunday banned masquerades’ dance to his palace and other chiefs’ during the 2020 Egungun Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

6. Fayemi orders Ekiti civil servants to resume work, considers reopening of schools

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, directed the state’s civil servants to return to work. Read more

7. ADC asks FG to apologise for ‘misinforming’ Nigerians on Chinese medical team

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Sunday asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to apologize to Nigerians for “misinforming” them on the mission of the 15-member Chinese medical team which arrived in the country last month. Read more

8. Aregbesola attempting to rewrite the history of his failure in office —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Sunday described the immediate past governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, a man troubled with dementia of his own failure. Read more

9. COVID-19: Buhari receives briefing from PTF

Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Sunday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the pandemic situation in Nigeria and other measures taken by government at all levels to check the spread of the virus in the country. Read more

10. No amount of blackmail will stop our N40bn NDDC probe —Senate

The Senate vowed on Sunday the National Assembly would not back down on its probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) for alleged misappropriation of N40 billion by the commission’s Interim Management Committee (IMC). Read more

