COVID-19: Olubadan bans masquerades, orders stay-at-home rituals

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Sunday banned masquerades’ dance to his palace and other chiefs’ during the 2020 Egungun Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olubadan announced this in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko, in Ibadan.

The monarch directed the traditional masquerades to observe their rituals from their respective homes and pray for the speedy end to COVID-19.

According to him, the decision not to have long procession this year was due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the associated need to observe rules on social distancing.

Oba Adetunji added the boisterous nature of the festival has made it imperative for all masqueraders to stay at home and perform all necessary rites until the authorities declare otherwise.

He said the decision to ban the dance was taken after extensive consultation with the relevant authorities and stakeholders in the city.

The monarch advised the people to wash their hands, use face masks and maintain social distancing at all times to curb the spread of the virus.

