Aregbesola attempting to rewrite the history of his failure in office —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Sunday described the immediate past governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, a man troubled with dementia of his own failure.

The PDP in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Sunday Bisi, said Aregbesola, who was the Minister of Interior, would be made to answer for his financial crimes against the people of the state in saner climes.

In its first public reaction to a virtual colloquium held to mark the 63rd birthday of the ex-governor, the party advised Aregbesola to publicly admit his failure in office.

According to the PDP, the minister used the colloquium to justify actions taken during his tenure and “rewrite the history of his fraudulent regime as one that was pro- masses even when the debris of his failed government had continued to threaten the very existence of the same people he claimed to have served.”

The party also sympathized with some members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country who out of idleness brought about by COVID-19 participated in the colloquium as “innocent victims of misinformation and eminent guests railroaded to window dress a tattered image.”

The statement read: “The PDP specifically wants to know if there is any need for a merriment invented technical valuation when it is clear enough that the measured assets on ground in Osun State are far below the quantum of the loans accessed to achieve the largely undelivered assets.

READ ALSO: Aregbesola and tragi-comedy of failed educational policies in Osun state

“These loans have also proved to be far above the collateral size of the state, aside running foul of all five C’s of Credit analysis of character, capacity, capital, collateral and conditions. It suffices to say that the economic strength of the state, in liquidity and projections, were poorly and criminally padded by Aregbesola’s economic team of looters to unsuspecting lenders, with the sole aim of sun-drying the state for their pleasure of greed.

“We put it to the birthday voodoo economists to rise beyond intoxication from the colloquium tokenism and ask their host for justifiable reasons behind the non- completion of all major projects pinned to the loans obtained on behalf of the state.”

Mr. Bismark and governor Nasir El-Rufai who specifically undertook the ‘panel beater’ job at the colloquium should ask their host why Gbongan-Akoda Road Dualisation project has till today, not gone beyond 20 percent completion despite awarding the 49km road for almost N50billion to one construction company called RATCON and with a commensurate quantum of credit facility sourced and assessed for its execution. We challenge Mr. Bismark and Mr. El-Rufai to take a physical visit to the state and drive through this road on top speed with any brand of a car of their choice, perhaps they will return with their full-body parts as guests of Aregbesola’s colloquium next year.

The PDP also challenged the pleasure making theorists to discard the graphic handouts given to them on MKO Abiola International Airport, Ido-Osun and stake their name, life and dignity to fly with the smallest of choppers, torch down at the airport without extra aviation fuel to make a detour when landing becomes impossible.

“This the party believe, will summarily solve all mysteries surrounding the completion of these projects without unnecessary waste of calories on technicalities of Naira or Dollar.”

Join the conversation

Opinions