Fears of possible attack on Abuja, North-Central states as video reportedly shows Boko Haram in Niger State

A video has emerged online showing about 100 members of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of Boko Haram insurgents claiming to be from Niger State, North Central Nigeria.

In the video, the insurgents were seen praying in the forest during the recently held Eid prayers, after which three of the insurgents spoke in Hausa, Fulfulde and English while sending out Sallah greetings. Two of the men were dressed in Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police Force uniforms.

“It is we the Jamahatu Ali Sunna li Dawatul Jihad in the location of Niger State. We want to send our sallah salutation, first of all to our imam, Abu Muhammad Ibn Muhammad Abubakar Shekau,” the insurgent, dressed in a Nigerian police uniform said.

An analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in London, Bulama Bukarti, who posted images from the video on his Twitter handle, said: “The dense forest there is a perfect haven for terrorists and if the group is able to consolidate its presence in Niger, it can easily target Abuja as well as to other states like Kwara and Kogi.

Though the video has not been independently confirmed as to its authenticity and actual location where it was shot, elements of the Boko Haram insurgents have been reported to be in the Niger State axis in the past, from where they carried out attacks at locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with heavy casualties.

