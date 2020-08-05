EUROPA: Ighalo in action, Moses benched as Man Utd, Inter reach quarter-final

Nigerian forwards, Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses are into the quarterfinals of the Europa League with their respective clubs.

Ighalo featured for 90 minutes for Manchester United as they came from behind to beat Austrian side, LASK, 2-1.

Having won 5-0 in the first leg of the tie away at Austria, United advanced to the last eight with a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes from time, after Jesse Lingard had equalised Philipp Wiesinger’s excellently curled opener.

Moses was an unused substitute for Inter Milan in their 2-0 victory over Spanish side, Getafe.

Romelu Lukaku scored his 30th goal in all competitions for Inter this season with the opener before subsitute Eriksen sealed the victory on 83 minutes.

Inter will now face either Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers in the final eight, with the German side leading 3-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United will play Danish side FC Copenhagen in Cologne in the quarter-finals of the ‘Final 8’ tournament on 10 August.

Copenhagen thrashed Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 (3-1 on aggregate) while Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Wolfsburg 3-0 (5-1 on aggregate) in the other round of 16 fixtures on Wednesday night.

