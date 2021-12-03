FG approves COVID-19 vaccine booster in Nigeria

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has approved vaccine booster against the pandemic for Nigerians.

The Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja, said the decision was for the administration of booster doses for those that had completed the two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The NPHCDA chief said the criteria for the booster dose include any person of 18 years and above, at least six months interval or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech.

READ ALSO: Buhari charges varsities on production of COVID-19 vaccines

He said: “Time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination sites for their booster doses as from December 10, 2021, across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

Shuaib stressed that COVID-19 booster dose would give greater protection against the virus.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now