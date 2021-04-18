 FG charges Nigerians to ignore promoters of secessionist agenda | Ripples Nigeria
FG charges Nigerians to ignore promoters of secessionist agenda

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Sunday the Federal Government was working hard to improve national security and prevent all secession tendencies.

Mohammed, who stated this when he appeared on the Bond FM radio programme, “Ibi Abasede” in Lagos, urged Nigerians to ignore those behind the agitations for the country’s secession.

He said the federal government’s commitment to the ongoing efforts at ridding the country of crimes necessitated the April 8 Town Hall meeting on security held in Kaduna.

Mohammed said the recommendations from the meeting would be presented to the Federal Executive Council and state governors this week.

The minister pointed out that what united Nigeria was more important than the issues threatening its continued existence.

He said: “We were moved by security issues around the country and called for a meeting of all relevant stakeholders on April 8, in Kaduna.

“That we have ethnicity issues is not new. IPOB, Boko Haram, and farmer-herders clashes are not new; all we must do is to look for the way forward.

“We are aware of them, the government is working. Secession is not the way out of our challenges. You don’t cure headaches by beheading the patient.

“The things that unite us in Nigeria are more than what separates us.”

