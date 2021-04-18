FG charges Nigerians to ignore promoters of secessionist agenda | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
FG charges Nigerians to ignore promoters of secessionist agenda
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Sunday the Federal Government was working hard to improve national security and prevent all secession tendencies.
Mohammed, who stated this when he appeared on the Bond FM radio programme, “Ibi Abasede” in Lagos, urged Nigerians to ignore those behind the agitations for the country’s secession.
He said the federal government’s commitment to the ongoing efforts at ridding the country of crimes necessitated the April 8 Town Hall meeting on security held in Kaduna.
Mohammed said the recommendations from the meeting would be presented to the Federal Executive Council and state governors this week.
The minister pointed out that what united Nigeria was more important than the issues threatening its continued existence.
READ ALSO: NASS has betrayed Nigerians on Electoral Bill —Civil Society groups
He said: “We were moved by security issues around the country and called for a meeting of all relevant stakeholders on April 8, in Kaduna.
“That we have ethnicity issues is not new. IPOB, Boko Haram, and farmer-herders clashes are not new; all we must do is to look for the way forward.
“We are aware of them, the government is working. Secession is not the way out of our challenges. You don’t cure headaches by beheading the patient.
“The things that unite us in Nigeria are more than what separates us.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey...
Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes, through to FA Cup final
Chelsea have advanced to the final of the English FA Cup after beating Manchester City 1-0 in their semifinal clash...
Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...