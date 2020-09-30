FG lifts ban on Emirates Airlines as UAE reverses visa restriction on Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Wednesday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has agreed to resume the issuance of visas to Nigerians.

The Federal Government had earlier this month banned Emirates Airlines from flying into the country over UAE authorities’ alleged refusal to grant fresh visa applications by Nigerians.

However, the Middle East nation denied restricting the issuance of visas to Nigerians.

The government said it took a number of precautionary measures at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to check the spread of the virus’ spread.

READ ALSO: FG bars Emirates Airlines from flying into Nigeria

These include the temporary suspension of issuance of UAE visas to all nationalities beginning from March 17.

Following the lifting of the visa restrictions on Nigerians, the federal government said it has suspended the ban on Emirates Airlines from flying into the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced this on his Twitter handle, said the lifting of the visa restriction was a condition for Nigeria to allow Emirates Airlines operations in the country.

He wrote: “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions