Abducted Delta Catholic priest regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The abducted Delta Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi, has regained his freedom.
Onyebadi was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on his farm in the Aniocha North local government area of the state at the weekend.
Sources said he was released by his abductors on Tuesday evening.
The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, also confirmed the release of the priest to journalists on Wednesday.
