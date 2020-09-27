Suspected herdsmen abduct Catholic priest in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected herdsmen on Saturday evening abducted the Parish Priest of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Delta State, Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi.

The hoodlums also abducted three men from the priest’s farm in Issele-Uku, Aniocha local government area of the state.

The Catholic priest, who was also abducted in 2018, was taken into the bush by the criminals.

The Director of Communication, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Rev. Fr Charles Uganwan, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He said the church had embarked on prayers for the release of the priest.

