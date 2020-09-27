BREAKING: 126 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 58,324; death toll now 1,108 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 126 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that two persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,106 to 1,108.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 58,324.

Meanwhile, 49,794 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (30), Lagos (24), Rivers (23), Ogun (13), Katsina (9) and, Plateau (9).

Others are – Ondo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Imo (2), Bauchi (1) and Edo (1).

