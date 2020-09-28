10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 28, 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, said on Sunday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South-East in 2023. Read more

Boko Haram fighters on Sunday morning attacked the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum. Read more

Suspected herdsmen on Saturday evening abducted the Parish Priest of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Delta State, Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi. Read more

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday met behind closed-doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over its proposed strike action from Monday, September 28. Read more

7. Airline operators opt-out of labour strike

Airline operators in the country have opted out of Monday’s mass action called by organised labour. Read more

8. Nigeria’s security challenges caused by bad governance – CAN

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday charged the government at all levels to address the worsening insecurity in the country. Read more

9. 13 Boko Haram insurgents, family members surrender to military in BornoThe Defence Headquarters said on Sunday 13 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to the military in Borno State. Read more