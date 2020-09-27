Again, Boko Haram fighters attack Gov Zulum’s convoy in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Boko Haram fighters on Sunday morning attacked the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum.

The attack was the second on the governor’s convoy in less than 48 hours.

The jihadists had on Friday killed 30 persons including security personnel during attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy along Monguno-Baga Road.

The latest attack occurred when the governor was returning to Maiduguri, the state capital.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Some of the people that returned with the governor to Maiduguri confirmed the attack to journalists.

They said the convoy was attacked by the terrorists about two kilometers away from Baga.

“There was no death recorded this time around except for some minor injuries.

“The windscreen of some vehicles was shattered. Some vehicles had their tyres destroyed by gunshots, including the Government House Press Crew bus.

“The military gun truck was also shot at and a soldier had his shoulder scalded with a gunshot,” a member of the government team said.

