FG postpones meeting with ASUU over lingering strike

A meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) fixed to hold today (Wednesday) over the ASUU strike has been postponed.

The postponement of the meeting to resolve the lingering ASUU strike was announced in a message made available to newsmen on Wednesday by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He said, “The Meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government earlier scheduled for today (Wednesday) by 3pm has been postponed. Thank you for your understanding.”

ASUU had been on strike for about 10 months now over the nonpayment of Earned Academic Allowances, non provision of revitalisation fund among others.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, recently claimed that the Federal Government had fulfilled most of its promises to the union including accepting to make available N70 billion for Earned Allowances which included three other University-based unions and the revitalisation fund.

