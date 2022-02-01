Five companies selected for Nigerian railway e-ticketing, 19 lose out

Five companies have been selected by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for the next stage of the bidding process for e-ticketing of Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe Standard Gauge railway Line.

In November 2021, following announcement for bid application, the NRC received 24 bids from companies jostling for the e-ticketing venture, which would be a public private partnership (PPP) agreement.

However, the bidders list for Lagos-Ibadan railway line was trimmed down to two for Lagos-Ibadan railway; Euhoria Press Limited, as well as Paragon and Global Software Digital Solutions Ltd.

While the three shortlisted for Warri-Itakpe railway e-ticketing line are Fane International Consult Ltd., Turnaround Engineering Ltd. and Electronic Payplus Ltd.

The five companies have been directed to submit their technical solution and financial capabilities after NRC issued Requests for Proposal (RFP), Director of Procurement of NRC, lBen Iloanusi, told NAN on Monday.

Part of the final bidding process included a two-stage process conducted by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

According to ICRC Director, Emmanuel Onwodi, this process will result into the selection of the preferred bidder that would go into the e-ticketing business with the Federal Government.

Onwodi said, “What we have done before now is the Request for Qualification (RFQ) at the end of the exercise, we have pre -qualified five firms and we have issued them request for proposals, meaning that they had asked to submit their technical and financial bids.”

