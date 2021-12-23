Five things to know about late banker-turned Nollywood legend, Sam Obiago

On Thursday, December 23, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas announced the demise of veteran Nollywood thespian, Sam Obiago.

Sam Obiago popularly known as Daddy Sam died of an undisclosed ailment. He has now joined the elongating list of celebrities who have died in 2021.

Since the announcement of his demise, Obiago’s colleagues have taken to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to the legend.

READ ALSO: Actor Ramsey Nouah blames directors for ‘mediocre Nollywood production’

Here are five pivotal facts that you need to know about the actor who featured in over a hundred movies.

1. Sam Obiago was born on 25 September 1969.

2. Sam Obiago attended St. Gregory’s College, Lagos before studying Mass Communications at IMT Enugu. He obtained his Masters degree in Business Administration at Federal University of Tech-nology Akure (FUTA).

3. Prior to making his debut in the movie industry in the 2000s, Obiago had a career in the banking sector. He was the managing director and CEO of FINcraft.

4. The Nollywood icon is survived by his wife and two sons. His sons, Dilim Boluwatife Obiago and Shalom C Obiago are studying at University of Pennsylvania.

5. In November 2020, Obiago was voted the most Reliable Veteran at the Nollywood Golden Awards. He was famous for his roles as Kings in his movies.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now