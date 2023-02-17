Flying Eagles arrive Egypt for AFCON, to train in Cairo today

Late Thursday, the Nigerian Flying Eagles arrived in Cairo, Egypt, in preparation for the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

After traveling for 5 hours and 30 minutes, 20 players and their officials arrived at Cairo International Airport around 5:30 p.m. local time.

The team of Ladan Bosso will train for the first time in Egypt this morning (Friday).

On Sunday, the Flying Eagles will play their opening match at the Cairo International Stadium against the Young Terangha Lions of Senegal.

Prior to that, the competition’s opening match will feature a battle between hosts Egypt and Mozambique.

The tournament will be open from February 19 until March 11.

