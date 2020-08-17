For majority of Nigerian elites, corruption is a normal means of wealth accumulation —Sagay

Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) has described Nigeria as a country at a crossroads and overwhelmed by corruption.

He lamented that corruption, to the majority of elites in Nigeria, remained normal and a legitimate means of wealth accumulation.

Sagay, who stated this at the weekend during a one-day interactive virtual dialogue organised by PACAC, however, said that the Muhammadu Buhari government remained determined to curb the menace.

The dialogue themed ‘Collective responsibility and action in the fight against corruption’ had other PACAC members as speakers.

They included Professor Femi Odekunle; activist-lawyer Jiti Ogunye; Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi.

“Nigeria is at crossroads and overwhelmed by corruption. It is so pervasive in the different sectors and levels of society.

“Several senior public officials and political appointees are neck-deep in corruption. Civil servants play significant roles in the perpetuation of corruption. A majority of the elite sees corruption as normal and a legitimate means of wealth accumulation.

“There is no consensus among elites about the disastrous consequences of corruption, which makes it difficult to fight the problem. Several corrupt practices are also perpetrated by federal legislators and committees in the legislature.

“The Judiciary has, to some extent, been compromised by corruption, usually in decisions that favour and protect powerful corrupt persons in the country,” Sagay said.

He maintained that all the arms of government must see the fight against corruption in the country as their collective responsibility.

Speaking also, Odekunle said that ideological and revolutionary approaches were needed to tackle the menace across the board.

He added, “There must be consistency in the fight against corruption. Leaders should be held accountable.”

Ogunye, in his contribution at the dialogue said, “If the anti-corruption fight is to be effective, the Judiciary should be committed and judicial officers must be above board.

“There are judicial decisions that have threatened the fight against corruption.”

