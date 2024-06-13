Former APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, warns of impending doom for ruling party

Salihu Lukman, former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and ex-National Vice Chairman, North West, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared on Wednesday that the party’s fortunes are dwindling rapidly.

Lukman attributed this decline to the demobilization of party structures and the government’s policies, which have eroded citizens’ income value and worsened living conditions.

“Given a reality that the party structures have been demobilized and the government is implementing policies that have eroded the value of incomes of citizens, conditions of living are rapidly getting worse by the day. With that, both the APC and the governments it controls are getting more and more unpopular.

“It doesn’t require any investigation, at this rate, there is no way we can win election except through rigging. The popular saying in the country now is that President Tinubu is a one-term President. The hard truth is that the country will be lucky to get to 2027, without witnessing upheavals,” he stated.

Lukman’s statement painted a dire picture, suggesting that the APC’s unpopularity is growing by the day, making it impossible to win elections without resorting to rigging.

He ominously predicted that President Tinubu’s tenure may be limited to one term, and that the country may face upheavals before 2027 if things continue on this trajectory.

This blunt assessment from a former high-ranking party official has sparked concerns about the APC’s future and the government’s ability to address the country’s economic and social challenges.

Lukman’s words have added to the growing chorus of criticism, fueling speculation about the party’s chances in upcoming elections.

The statement has also raised questions about the government’s policies and their impact on citizens’ welfare, as well as the party’s ability to reconnect with its base and regain lost ground. As the political landscape continues to shift, Lukman’s warning serves as a stark reminder of the challenges ahead for the APC and the government.

