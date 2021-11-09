Fountain of Life founder, Odukoya loses second wife to cancer

The founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has lost his wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

The church confirmed the cleric wife’s death in a statement on its Instagram page on Tuesday.

The woman, according to the statement died from cancer.

She was diagnosed of cancer two years ago.

Nomthi, who hails from South Africa, is survived by her husband, two sons and three step-children from the cleric’s first marriage.

Pastor Odukoya’s first wife, Bimbo Odukoya, died in the infamous Sosoliso plane crash in 2005.

The statement read: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of two years, She stood on the Word of God, and fought.

“We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi.”

