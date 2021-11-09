Police arrests two pirates, recovers firearms in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested two persons suspected to be sea pirates in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Uyo, said police also recovered firearms and four stolen engine boats from the suspects.

Macdon said the Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had promised to make the state waterways unsafe for criminals.

He added that the recent deployment of security operatives in Akwa Ibom had started yielding results and warned criminals to steer clear of the state.

The spokesman said: “Piqued by complaints about sea pirates in some parts of Akwa Ibom State waterways, CP Amiengheme commenced special tactical deployments to make the waterways safer.

“These deployments are beginning to yield positive results.

“Relying on a robbery complaint on November 6, 2021, at 11:45 a.m., operatives of Mbo Division, led by the DPO, SP John Abua, arrested one suspect at Ibaka in Mbo local government area.

“His confessions caused the DPO to lead a joint team of police operatives and the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operation Base, Ibaka to arrest another suspect of Andoni LGA in Rivers, but residing at Esuk Ewang in Mbo LGA.”

“The suspects conspired with other members of their gang, now at large, in separate robbery operations on November 3, at about 9:00 p.m., on Point three High Sea.

“They robbed four fishermen of their fishes, 15 horsepower outboard engine, N775,000 and two cell phones valued at N45,000.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. They led the operatives to where one locally-made pistol, one locally-made double-barrel shotgun, and two locally-made long barrel guns used for the operations were hidden in a shallow pit.

“Other exhibits recovered included three stolen 9.9HP Suzuki Outboard Engines, one 40HP Yamaha outboard engine, one itel phone and two bottles of concoction.”

