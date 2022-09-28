Gains in BUA Cement, Ardova halt Nigerian capital market’s bearish run

The Nigerian stock market rebounded from the previous day’s loss with the bourse’s equity capitalization rising by 0.05 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This means the value of the investment in the capital market rose by N13.74 billion to close with N26.53 trillion on Wednesday.

The bourse ended Tuesday’s trading with 26.51 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index appreciated by 10.25 basis points to rise from 49,161.45 to 49,171.7 on Wednesday.

Investors traded 101.56 million shares worth N1.19 billion in 3,981 deals today.

This fell short of the 206.20 million shares valued at N2.36 billion traded by shareholders in 3,777 deals the previous day.

Chams led the gainers’ list with a 8 percent rise in share price to move from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Ardova gained N0.95kobo to move from N12.80kobo to N13.75kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share value was up by 3.57 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.28kobo per share.



BUA Cement gained N1.55kobo to close at N52, above its opening price of N50.45kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share traded upward by 2.70 percent to rise from N0.74kobo to N0.76kobo per share.

Japaul Gold topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.30kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N0.92kobo from N1.02 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 8.62 percent to end trading with N0.53kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 8.57 percent to drop from N0.35kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

Fidson’s share dropped from N9.95kobo to N9.20kobo per share after losing N0.75kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 14.33 million shares valued at N259.04 million.

Zenith Bank sold 11.55 million shares worth N228.90 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 6.27 million shares valued at N61.23 million.

Transcorp traded 6.19 million shares worth N6.26 million, while Chams traded 5.70 million shares valued at N1.48 million.

