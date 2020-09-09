Gana’s death shocking —Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Wednesday he was shocked by the killing of the state’s most wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, by soldiers.

Gana was killed during a gun duel with soldiers on Tuesday.

Ortom, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists at the Government House, Makurdi, said five youths arrested by the Nigerian Army had been released and would join 42 other repentant criminals already in the government house.

The governor added that the militia leader’s death would not affect the government’s amnesty programme.

He said: “Shortly after we left yesterday (Monday) night, there was a press statement issued by the Special Force, that is Operation Ayema Kpatema in Doma, Nasarawa State.

“I reached out to the Commander of the Force and told him that I was surprised and needed an explanation.

“He assured me that he would come and brief me but I must say that I am shocked at what happened. I do not want to join issues with the military but I have a duty to protect the lives of the people.

“I want Benue people, especially Sankera people, to remain calm.”

