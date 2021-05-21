Gen.Attahiru, others’ death regrettable – Northern govs | Ripples Nigeria

News
Gen.Attahiru, others’ death regrettable – Northern govs
The Northern Governors Forum on Friday night expressed shock over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, in a plane crash in Kaduna.
The Chairman of the Forum, Simon Lalong in a statement issued in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, described the victims of the air crash as patriots.
The army chief died alongside 10 other military officers and crew members in a Nigeria Air Force aircraft that crashed near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening.
The Plateau State governor said the forum was distressed over the death of Attahiru and his team, who died in the cause of advancing the security and peace of the country.
He said: “Today is another sad day in the history of the nation, as it has lost patriotic Nigerians who gave their lives to the defence of the territorial integrity of the country, and also ensuring that its citizens live in peace and security.
“Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was a committed soldier whose passion for defending Nigeria was very clear throughout his military career even before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff.
READ ALSO: DISASTER! Nigeria loses 17 officers in 3 military plane crashes in 3 months
“Since his appointment, we have engaged him at the Northern Governors’ Forum and individually as governors, towards enhancing the security and safety of our states, region, and the nation at large.
“Within the few months he held sway, we have seen improvements and high resolve to bringing an end to insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.
“We have been working on consolidating this before this tragic incident that took his life and that of others working with him. We are highly shocked and pained.”
The governor, who condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, families of the deceased, and the entire Nigerian Armed Forces, said the incident was deeply regrettable.
He said the situation should not deter the Armed Forces from giving their best in the service of the nation.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four
World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...