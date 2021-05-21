Kaduna air crash caused by bad weather – DHQ | Ripples Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters said on Friday the air crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military personnel in Kaduna State was caused by bad weather.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the DHQ said the sacrifices of the dead military officers would not be in vain.

The Nigerian Air Force Beachcraft 350 aircraft crashed near the Kaduna International Airport at about 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in the company of his entourage, who were on an official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap.

“The unfortunate incident occurred after the plane landed at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

“As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident. We wish to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in combatting the security challenges bedeviling our nation. The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not be in vain.

“Meanwhile, the CDS urges all military personnel and their families to take heart and be condoled on this tragic loss. The CDS also reassures all Nigerians of the commitment and loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as it continues to carry out its responsibilities.”

