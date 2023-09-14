Nigerian troops eliminate 151 terrorists, recover sophisticated weapons in two weeks —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says Nigerian Army troops successfully eliminated 151 terrorists, arrested over 456 other criminal elements and recovered caches of sophisticated weapons in various operations across the country in the last two weeks.

This was disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja while giving updates on military operations across the country.

Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai during operations in various theatres in the North East, neutralised 44 terrorists, arrested 21 others and rescued four kidnapped hostages during the period.

He said the troops also recovered 17 AK47 rifles, three locally fabricated rifles, three locally made guns, one barretta pistol, three dane guns and 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“Also recovered are five rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo and 42 empty cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo,” Buba said.

“Others are 12 magazines, 50 jerry cans of PMS, three vehicles, five mobile phones, six motorcycles, three cutlasses and the sum of N3.18 million.

“Troops also arrested some suspected terrorists’ collaborators in Jere, Maiduguri and Biu in Borno State, as well as in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

“Troops also ambushed and raided suspected terrorists’ hideouts in Konduga and Gwoza local government areas of Borno. The offensives resulted in the elimination of terrorists and recovery of arms and ammunition.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised 16 terrorists, arrested 16 others and rescued one kidnapped hostage within the period.

“They also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two pistols, five locally fabricated rifles, six dane guns, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 15 magazines and three motorcycles.

“Under Operation Whirl Stroke, troops neutralised 15 terrorists, arrested six others and rescued one kidnapped hostage, in addition to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

“In the North West, troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised 35 terrorists, arrested eight others and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages within the same period.

“Air components of the various operations have continued to dislodge the terrorists from their various hideouts with series of airstrikes,” he added.

