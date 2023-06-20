Politics
Group cautions Tinubu against appointing ex-Northern govs as ministers
A group, the Northern Progressives Union (NPU), has warned President Bola Tinubu against appointing former governors from the North as ministers into his cabinet.
The NPU gave the caution in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by its Coordinator, Mohammed Kiyawa, describing former governors from the region as “spent forces and failed politicians” who will add no value to the government.
According to the Union, some ex-Northern governors betrayed the trust of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections and secretly worked for opposition parties.
“We, the Northern Progressives Union and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress in this part of the country are, making a categorical statement urging Mr President and the APC as a political party not to entertain the idea of nominating any of the former governors from the region in the incoming cabinet,” the statement reads.
Read also: JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Bala-Usman, Hannatu Musawa as special advisers
“They do not have the required capacities and capabilities to drive the process.
“Our demand is legitimate and is consequent upon the misdeeds that some of them committed during the 2023 general elections; they are mostly moles and fifth columnists used by the opposition parties, and in most cases, funds given to them for elections were personalised, and kept for self-serving purposes,” the group said.
