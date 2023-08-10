Generals to head interior, defence ministries as Niger coup leaders form new govt

Generals from the new military governing council in Niger Republic are to head the defence and interior ministries as the coup leaders have formed a new government in the West African country.

This was revealed in a decree read out on national television on Thursday.

Newly appointed Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government.

Ripples Nigeria reports that leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other world powers, including United States of America, United Kingdom, France and Germany have continued to pile pressure on the coup leaders to restore constitutional democracy in the country by returning the elected President, Mohammed Bazoum back to power.

They have, however, remained recalcitrant, leading to tension, especially between Niger and Nigeria, who share over 1000 kilometres of land borders.

