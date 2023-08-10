International
Generals to head interior, defence ministries as Niger coup leaders form new govt
Generals from the new military governing council in Niger Republic are to head the defence and interior ministries as the coup leaders have formed a new government in the West African country.
This was revealed in a decree read out on national television on Thursday.
Newly appointed Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government.
Read also: Gunmen kill 17 in fresh attack on Plateau community
Ripples Nigeria reports that leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other world powers, including United States of America, United Kingdom, France and Germany have continued to pile pressure on the coup leaders to restore constitutional democracy in the country by returning the elected President, Mohammed Bazoum back to power.
They have, however, remained recalcitrant, leading to tension, especially between Niger and Nigeria, who share over 1000 kilometres of land borders.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...