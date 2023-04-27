GetFundedAfrica, Ripples Nigeria announce strategic partnership

GetFundedAfrica (GFA) and Ripples Nigeria have entered into a strategic partnership, the duo announced in a statement.

The partnership will see GFA, a tech-based marketplace uplifting African individuals and economies through technology, learning, and telling African start-up stories, co-develop and deploy a number of innovative projects with Ripples Nigeria, a multi-award-winning digital media platform in Nigeria.

Founded in 2020 and currently headquartered in Abeokuta, Ogun State, GFA will look to build far-reaching collaboration across a variety of areas with Ripples Nigeria which has continued to bolster its influence in Nigeria and Africa since its founding in 2015 through impactful projects in media, tech, development, environment, and democracy, among others.

The strategic partnership will see both companies pool resources to deliver projects across a number of areas, including content share, co-creation and management of events, event coverage, co-creation and deployment of multimedia content, and cross-integration of access points to major offerings on their individual digital platforms.

Under the arrangement, both companies will get their respective communities to embrace the individual as well as shared offerings of their respective platforms.

Speaking about the partnership, Nichole Manhire, Head of Media and Communications at GetFundedAfrica, said “We are thrilled to announce our new strategic partnership with Ripples Nigeria which represents a significant step forward in our efforts to expand our reach and engage with new audiences.

“This partnership will allow us to leverage the expertise and influence of our strategic partner to share our message and grow our brand, while also providing valuable content and insights to their audience. We believe that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial and look forward to a successful partnership together.”

Also responding, Editor-in-Chief of Ripples Nigeria, Samuel Ibemere, said “We are excited about this strategic partnership. As a platform defined by innovation and committed to change, we have always been open to collaborations with real promise for disruption and impact. The GFA partnership offers both. Together, we have a real chance at expanding opportunities for the young people of Africa changing the continent through technology“.

On his part, Edirin Etaghene, Editor of Ripples Nigeria, branded the partnership a “true game-changer!”. He added, “GFA’s mission aligns with ours. Our shared belief in the power of media to unlock opportunities is a solid foundation for a successful collaboration. We are excited to embark on this journey together”.

Speaking on the expectations of the partnership, Chinedu Chidi, Ripples Nigeria’s Special Projects Editor, stated that “We have a lot of expectations. From content to events, there are low-hanging fruits to explore and implement in the short-term. But there are also potentials for truly consequential projects that will disrupt the tech ecosystem and rewrite the stories of startups and innovators for good. We can’t wait!”

