Sports
Ghanaian MP wants Black Stars to forfeit W’Cup playoff against Nigeria
A member of the Ghanaian parliament, Patrick Boamah, is of the opinion that it would be a waste of time for his country’s national team, the Black Stars, to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
The Black Stars were knocked out in the group stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Caneroon, and Boamah believes the team need to rebuild.
The MP has advised his counteymen to forfeit the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying playoff against the Super Eagles, a two-legged tie that many are looking forward to.
According to Boamah, even though Nigeria had also crashed out of the competition, Super Eagles are obviously a far better team than the Black Stars and the latter don’t stand a chance.
“If need be, we should dissolve our national team and prepare a team over the next five years,” Boamah said on the floor of parliament, according to Citi Sports.
“We should not waste our time playing Nigeria in the next World Cup qualifier.
“Look at the team Nigeria has, even though they are out of the tournament, I don’t think with this current set-up, we can stand the Nigerians.”
Ghana will play Nigeria in March for a ticket to the Qatar competition billed to hold November-December this year.
