Salah nets decisive penalty as Egypt set up Morocco AFCON Q’final clash

The Pharaohs of Egypt will be battling Morocco in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cameroon.

Egypt progressed from the round of 16 on Wednesday after seeing off Cote d’Ivoire on penalties as the game ended goalless after 120 minutes.

The North Africans got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute keeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly’s effort in the third round of spot-kicks.

And captain Mohamed Salah netted the decisive penalty to send the record seven-time champions through to the last eight.

Egypt will face Morocco, who defeated Malawi on Tuesday, in Yaounde on Sunday.

Later on Wednesday, Equatorial Guinea stunned Mali in the other round of 16 tie also on penalty shootout to progress.

Twenty-year-old keeper Jesus Owono was the hero for Equatorial Guinea as he saved twice in the shoot-out to help the Nzalang Nacional go through 6-5 after a goalless 120 minutes.

Initially the referee indicated the decisive kick needed to be taken again, but a review showed Owono’s foot was still on the line when the ball was struck.

Equatorial Guinea will now play Senegal, who defeated Cape Verde, in the last eight.

