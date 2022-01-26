Man Utd forward, Martial joins Sevilla on loan

Premier League club, Manchester United have released forward Anthony Martial to join Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Red Devils confirmed the loan move in a statement on their official website on Wednesday afternoon.

“Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season,” the statement read.

“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.

“Martial has made 269 appearances for United, scoring 79 goals, since joining the club from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015. He has helped the club to win the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Read Also: Ighalo subbed on, Martial nets hat-trick in Man Utd win; Iwobi stars for Everton

“The 26-year-old featured as recently as Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham United, when he was a late substitute and involved in the move which led to Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner.

“However, Martial has been open about his desire to seek more regular first-team football, and will now hope to find that with the Rojiblancos, who currently lie second in La Liga.

“Martial, who will wear Sevilla’s no.22 shirt, will become the second United player to appear in Spain’s top flight this season.

“Our young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri has featured in 17 league games so far for his loan club, Alaves.

“Everyone at United wishes Anthony the best of luck for his time at Sevilla.“

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now