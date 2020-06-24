Ighalo subbed on, Martial nets hat-trick in Man Utd win; Iwobi stars for Everton

Odion Ighalo played a substitute role while Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Sheffield United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

United, who drew 1-1 with Spurs on their return the the Premier League since the coronavirus-induced break, had a more fulfilling outing on Wednesday.

The French forward scored the opener in the 7th minute, doubled the lead in the 44th, before wrapping up victory in the 74th minute and giving way for Ighalo on 80 minutes.

The result moves United to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, who face Manchester City on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi played for 90 minutes as Everton won 1-0 on the road against Norwich.

The hosts suffered a third straight Premier League defeat as they lost, and are running out of time to prevent an immediate relegation.

Michael Keane scored the winning goal in the second half, leaping highest at the near post to flick home Lucas Digne’s corner.

The other matchdes played concurrently saw Wolverhampton Wanderers defeat Bournemouth 1-0 while Newcastle drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

