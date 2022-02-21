Connect with us

Ghanaian singer, Ofori Amponsah, comes for gospel singers

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ghanaian recording artiste, Ofori Amponsah has slammed most gospel songs released in his home country.

The former clergyman in an interview aired on Onua TV, claimed that his secular songs inspire people more than some gospel songs in Ghana.

Ofori said;

“The first thing God created was love, so if I am not able to satisfy my lover musically, how can I satisfy God, whom I’ve never seen.

“If I sing sorrowful songs, what does the listener gain from them. Yesterday I was saying most of the gospel songs they do are stupid.

“A lot of the acclaimed gospel musicians lack the content when it comes to the word of God. Most of their songs are not gospel.

They’re doing foolish songs“.

