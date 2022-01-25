Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, apologizes for impregnating U.S-based lady

Popular Gospel musician, Sammie Okposo has taken to his instagram account to issue a public apology to members of his family and fans across the world after he impregnated a Nigerian lady based in the United States of America.

The multiple award winning singer confessed on Tuesday that he was involved in an extramarital affair while he was away from his family.

An American based Nigerian lady identified as African Doll had accused the recording artiste of impregnating and abandoning her.

African Doll in an interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV on Monday, January 24 claimed that she had intercourse with the award winning gospel artiste, during his visit to Texas, United States of America in 2021.

According to African Doll, they messed around during his visit to America. And after this, she discovered she was pregnant and told Sammie about it but he told her to abort it.

Composing his apology note on social media, Okposo wrote;

“I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but that this is the right thing to do.

On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021) I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel.”

“I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife Ozioma, my family, and I. As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for His forgiveness.”

Speaking further, Okposo revealed that he will be taking a break from the music industry as well as his ministry. He stated that he needs to seek forgiveness and restoration on his altar.

He continued;

“I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.”

The Delta State-born gospel artiste went ahead to apologize to his wife, Ozioma Okposo for his indulgence in infidelity.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation.

“I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life,” he appealed.

Read the statement below.

