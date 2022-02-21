Entertainment
Actress Idia Aisien claims she received Range Rover from a stranger
Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien has narrated how she was gifted a brand new Range Rover SUV from a stranger she met on the social media platform, Instagram.
Speaking with entertainment polymath Stephanie Coker on Me, Her and Everything Else podcast, the actress revealed that the incident happened two years ago.
She, however, stated that her family never allowed her to keep the vehicle, leaving her with no choice but to sell it after the option to return it to the giver failed.
Actress Sonia Ogiri undergoes surgery to remove face scar
Speaking, Idia Aisien said, “I got a Range Rover, not the one I currently have, and it was not from someone I knew.
“I swear with everything that I have that it was someone that had chatted with me on Instagram. He had planned with my followers, people I knew and my friends.”
She added that the Range Rover also came with champagne, teddy bear, cake and flowers.”
“Sadly, my family didn’t allow me to keep the Range Rover.
So, I asked him(Giver) if he wanted it back. He didn’t want it back, so I ended up selling it, I never kept it,” the actress said.
Listen to her speech below.
