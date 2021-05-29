Gov Umahi dissolves Ebonyi boards, sacks liaison officers | Ripples Nigeria

24 hours after the dissolution of the state executive council, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Saturday dissolved the government boards and commissions in the state.

He also sacked all liaison officers and other political aides.

Umahi announced the dissolution of the boards in a broadcast to mark the second year anniversary of his second term in office.

The governor said the dissolution was to give members of the various boards, commissions and aides seeking to contest the 2022 local council election in the state or the 2023 general elections time to prepare.

He added that the dissolution was to give time for those seeking to join the opposition opportunity to express their constitutional right to freedom of association.

He said: “We noticed that as we warm up to our local government election, some of the members of the commissions and boards want to contest elections.

READ ALSO: Gov Umahi dissolves cabinet, SSG others retain positions

“Accordingly, the liaison officers are hereby dissolved; members of boards and commissions are also dissolved.”

The governor also announced the dissolution of management committees of the 64 development centres and sack of Senior Technical Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executive Assistants in the state.

He disclosed that over 4,000 elected and appointed officers serving in his administration represented one percent of the state’s four million population.

Join the conversation

Opinions