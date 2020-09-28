Governors drag Buhari to Supreme Court over executive order | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 36 states in the country have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to the Supreme Court over a presidential order.

Buhari signed the Presidential Executive Order No. 00-10 of 2020 in May this year.

In the suit, the governors are contending that the executive order was unconstitutional and asked the apex court to quash it.

The suit, which they filed through their respective attorneys-general, has the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as the sole respondent.

The application read: “Since May 5, 2009, the defendant has not funded the capital and recurrent expenditures of the State High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeal and the Customary Court of Appeal of the various states, apart from paying only the salaries of the judicial officers of the said courts.

“The states have been solely responsible for funding the capital and recurrent expenditures of the State High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeal, and the Customary Court of Appeal in the states, which the defendant has failed and/or refused to fund.”

