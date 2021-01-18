Governors meet on COVID-19 Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states in the country meet on Wednesday over the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The governors, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Media and Public Affairs Unit of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, are expected to deliberate and work out an appropriate COVID-19 response at the meeting.

The statement read: “Alarmed by the intensity of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Nigeria’s tardy commencement of inoculation that is sweeping through countries globally, the 36 governors of the federation may finally come up with a definitive pronouncement, as they will be meeting to find the way forward for the country.

“The meeting which will be the first this year by the governors, will, as usual, be virtual, in conformity with the COVID-19 protocols. It is the 23rd of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum teleconferences. The meeting commences at 2:00 p.m. prompt but Governors are expected to start logging on at 1:00 p.m.

“The Governors’ PTF Committee headed by Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, which is charged with the responsibility of liaising between the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Governors’ Forum, will brief the Forum on what it needs to know on the vaccines and the way forward.”

