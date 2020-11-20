Group accuses CNN of plotting to create crisis in Nigeria over report on Lekki shooting

An anti-fake news group under the aegis of the Coalition Against Fake News said on Thursday the recently released Cable News Network (CNN) report on the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos was biased and designed to create crisis in Nigeria.

The international news platform had in the report said soldiers deployed to quell the protests in many parts of the state fired live bullets directly at the protesters at Lekki tollgate last month.

The group in a statement urged the Federal Government to sanction CNN over the report, saying the documentary has further confirmed that the network has a “nasty agenda” against Nigeria.

The statement quoted the group’s Executive Secretary, Comrade Finbarr Edmond, as saying at a press conference in Abuja “that is sad that CNN has joined the bandwagon of fake news promoters with its recently released video alleging that soldiers used live bullets and fired into the crowd of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.”

The group urged Nigerians to come to terms with the reality on the ground and join hands with the government in addressing the threat posed by purveyors of fake news.

The statement read:

“It is imperative that issues must be put in proper perspective for the generality of members of the public, and under no circumstance should fake news be allowed to fester due to its negative consequences.

“It must be stated that indeed, there is a sinister motive by some vested interests to destabilize Nigeria and these individuals and groups have been most ferocious in this enterprise not minding the socio-economic implication of their actions.

“Sadly, the CNN has ironically joined the bandwagon of fake news promoters with its recently released video alleging that soldiers used live bullets and fired into the crowd of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.”

The coalition further described the action of the CNN as a mere rehash of the existing narrative that has been faulted by different independent bodies in Nigeria on the Lekki shooting.

“What the CNN did was to tow the same line by aggregating videos that were already in circulation and introduced a slant that would give credence to the narrative that soldiers used live bullets and indeed deaths were recorded.

“The Coalition Against Fake News, as an independent group that has devoted substantial time and resources to research on a wide array of issues of public concern in Nigeria is appalled that CNN would undertake to spread fake news with impunity with regards to the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

“The CNN not only attempted to turn the truth on its head, but it also delved into an area it has minimal understanding of the undercurrents and the subsequent escalation of violence that led to the destruction of properties as well as the loss of human lives.

“It is also curious that the CNN report, for inexplicable reasons, elected to ignore the fact that the once peaceful protest was hijacked by some sponsored thugs and hoodlums that wreaked havoc through the burning of police stations in parts of Lagos State and other barbaric way police officers were murdered in cold blood under the guise of #EndSARS protests.”

