News
Group asks Buhari to beg Nigerians over insecurity, corruption
The Middle Belt United Assembly on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerians for failing to tackle insecurity, corruption, and economic hardship sweeping across the country.
The group’s President, Moses Mwarga Aji, who made the call in a chat with journalists in Kaduna, urged Buhari to use the remaining nine months in office to put the country on the path of progress, unity, and development.
He added that many Nigerians would remember the president for the insecurity, corruption, and hardship that characterised his eight-year rule.
READ ALSO: 2023 census will help Nigeria to tackle insecurity – Buhari
Aji said: “We call on President Buhari to tender a public apology to Nigerians over his failed promises on security, economy, and corruption.
“There is still uncertainty over the 2023 general elections as some prominent Nigerians are expressing fear that elections may not be held because of insecurity. Elections must be held as planned by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Nigerians will not accept the postponement of elections.
“President Buhari should leave a legacy behind for Nigerians. The way things stand now in the country Nigerians may not remember Mr. President when he leaves office. They may remember him only when insecurity, corruption and hardship are mentioned. Please, Mr. President, use the remaining few months to correct and reset Nigeria on the path of progress, unity and development.”
