Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday August 26th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Speculations as Obasanjo, Wike, Obi, Fayose, others meet in London

Nigeria’s political scene was taken aback on Thursday as some political heavy-weights took part in a meeting in far away London, United Kingdom. Read more

2. APC dismisses reports on planned removal of chairman in Adamawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports on purported plans to remove its chairman in Adamawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, from office. Read more

3. STRIKE: ASUU urges parents to pressure Nigerian govt, opposes

proposed N10,000 per session levy

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities has urged the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NATPAN) to put pressure on the Federal Government into fulfilling the terms of agreements signed with the union as its industrial action continued to cripple the nation’s tertiary education sector. Read more

4. Court nullifies Ebonyi local council election

Justice Rilman Fatun of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on Thursday, nullified the Ebonyi State local council election. Read more

5. ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, proffers solution to end terrorism, insurgency

Dumebi Kachikwu, presidential candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to increase military recruitment as part of efforts to combat insecurity in Nigeria. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 25th 2022

6. NGX: Mutual Benefit, FBN Holdings top trades as investors gain N532.1bn

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run with a 2.02 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more

7. Nigerian govt dismisses reports on rejection of Naira by foreign airlines

The Federal Government has dismissed reports on the rejection of Naira for flight tickets by international airlines operating in the country. Read more

8. Fire razes shops in Lagos market

Fire on Thursday evening razed several shops at Owode Onirin market in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Read more

9. Abducted Enugu law students regain freedom after 8 days

The abducted students of Nigerian Law School in Agbani, Enugu State Campus, have regained their freedom. Read more

10. Chelsea to face AC Milan as Real Madrid battle Leipzig in UCL group stage

Defending champions Real Madrid have been drawn againt RB Leipzig in the group stages of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now