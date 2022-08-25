JUST IN: Court nullifies Ebonyi local council election

Justice Rilman Fatun of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on Thursday, nullified the Ebonyi State local council election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 13 chairmanship and 171 councillorship seats in the election held on July 30.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the outcome of the election and accused the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) of manipulating the process in favour of the ruling party.

The judge, who delivered the verdict in a suit with No FHC/AI/CS/151/2022 and filed by the PDP and other opposition parties in the state, held that the election violated the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

He also described the exercise as undemocratic and unlawful.

