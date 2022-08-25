2023: Speculations as Obasanjo, Wike, Obi, Fayose, others meet in London

Nigeria’s political scene was taken aback on Thursday as some political heavy-weights took part in a meeting in far away London, United Kingdom.

Among those at the meeting were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who had been earlier reported to have also had talks with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu also in London.

Others at the Thursday meeting were Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke.

The purpose or agenda discussed at the meeting have not been made public, but there are speculations that it was part of negotiations and alignments towards the 2023 general elections.

More details to follow in subsequent reports

