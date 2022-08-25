Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday August 25th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: I will only campaign for APC candidates, defectors on their own – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday declared his total support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. APC MUSLIM-MUSLIM TICKET: Dogara, Babachir take opposition to IBB, Abdusalami

The Tinubu-Shettima Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to generate reactions in the nation’s political space. Read more

3. Lamido and cohorts behind PDP’s defeat in 2015 elections – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, berated the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, over the statement credited to him on the current crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

4. Insecurity in Enugu outcome of leadership failure —APGA guber candidate, Nweke Jr.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr., has said that the failure of political and economic leadership is responsible for the complete breakdown in law and order in the state. Read more

5. 2023: Ayu projects 25 governors for PDP despite unrest

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, boasted on Wednesday the party would produce at least 25 governors in the 2023 general elections. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 24th 2022



6. NNPC makes N2.38trn in six months, remits zero naira to govt account

At a time many oil-producing countries in the world are cashing out big, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that nothing was deposited into the Nigerian government’s account in six months. Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N954.085bn for July

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Wednesday shared N954.085 billion to the three tiers of government as revenue allocation for July. Read more



8. EFCC arrests NDDC director for alleged N25bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Director of Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Eno Ubi Otu, for alleged N25 billion fraud, TheCable reports. Read more

9. Kano, Zamfara, Enugu get new police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police to Kano, Zamfara and Enugu States. Read more



10. Oliseh quits German club after losing first five games in charge

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh has resigned from his role as manager of German Club, SV Straelen. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now