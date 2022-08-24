Kano, Zamfara, Enugu get new police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police to Kano, Zamfara and Enugu States.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the affected CPs were Abubakar Lawal, Kolo Yusufu, and Ahmed Ammani.

Adejobi said the deployment of Lawal to Kano State followed the retirement of the former CP, Samaíla Dikko.

Yusuf and Ammani were redeployed to Zamfara and Enugu States respectively.

The statement read: “Abubakar Lawal, a native of Daura in Katsina State, holds a Bachelors Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and had served in various capacities since his commissioning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990.

“ Kolo Yusufu hails from Niger, holds a Bachelor of Law Degree and is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

“He also holds a Masters Degree in Crime Management and Prevention and a Doctorate in International Relations.

“The CP had served in various operational capacities including as Officer in Charge of Anti-Robbery Squad in various states; Commander, I-G Crack Squad and Coordinator, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“He also served as the Commander Technical Intelligence Unit and Special Tactical Squad under the Force Intelligence Bureau.

“Ahmed Ammani hails from Katsina and holds a first Degree in Hausa and Islamic Studies from Bayero University Kano and Post-Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from Hong Kong University.

“The new Enugu state CP also holds a Master of Science Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“He had served as Divisional Police Officer in various divisions within Nasarawa State and as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Ondo State.”

