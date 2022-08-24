Metro
Kano, Zamfara, Enugu get new police commissioners
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of new Commissioners of Police to Kano, Zamfara and Enugu States.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the affected CPs were Abubakar Lawal, Kolo Yusufu, and Ahmed Ammani.
Adejobi said the deployment of Lawal to Kano State followed the retirement of the former CP, Samaíla Dikko.
Yusuf and Ammani were redeployed to Zamfara and Enugu States respectively.
The statement read: “Abubakar Lawal, a native of Daura in Katsina State, holds a Bachelors Degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and had served in various capacities since his commissioning as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990.
“ Kolo Yusufu hails from Niger, holds a Bachelor of Law Degree and is a member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).
“He also holds a Masters Degree in Crime Management and Prevention and a Doctorate in International Relations.
“The CP had served in various operational capacities including as Officer in Charge of Anti-Robbery Squad in various states; Commander, I-G Crack Squad and Coordinator, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
“He also served as the Commander Technical Intelligence Unit and Special Tactical Squad under the Force Intelligence Bureau.
“Ahmed Ammani hails from Katsina and holds a first Degree in Hausa and Islamic Studies from Bayero University Kano and Post-Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from Hong Kong University.
“The new Enugu state CP also holds a Master of Science Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
“He had served as Divisional Police Officer in various divisions within Nasarawa State and as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Ondo State.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...