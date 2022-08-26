Gov Sule submits APC convention report, returns unspent N20m

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday submitted the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the 2022 Special Convention Presidential Primary to the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, in Abuja.

He also returned the unspent N20 million to the party’s coffers.

The committee’s Secretary, Senator Bello Mandiya and other members were present during the submission of the report.

In his address, Sule said the committee was given N140 million for its activities, but only spent N120 million.

The governor said: “Initially, we were given N30 million a day after our inauguration, thereafter, we got another N60 million. In all, the party gave us N140 million.

“I am here with a draft of N20 million to present to the chairman of our party as the balance remaining from what we were given because we did not spend everything.”

Adamu thanked the committee members for showing integrity and commitment throughout the assignment.

“The challenges were high, but you were able to deploy publicity to defuse tension and we were able to have a good convention.

“Not a single incident was reported and it was all because of the role your committee played by ensuring that everybody was carried along,” Adamu added.

