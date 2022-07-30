News
Gov Sule meets heads of security agencies, traditional rulers on insecurity
The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday met with heads of security agencies and traditional rulers over the infiltration of bandits to the state.
The meeting which took place in Lafia was attended by local council chairmen and other stakeholders in the state.
In his address, the governor charged the security agencies to work closely on intelligence sharing.
Read also: Zamfara govt suspends Emir who turbanned notorious bandit leader
The meeting took place just two days after the government ordered the immediate closure of schools in the state.
Sule noted that bandits who had been flushed out from Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and Kebbi States had moved to Nasarawa and caused problems in the state.
He said: “We believe it’s very necessary to call this meeting in view of some of the security challenges we are beginning to see. As usual, the government decided to be proactive, and in order to be proactive, we have to also join in calling for this meeting, so that we can share ideas.”
