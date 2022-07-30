Gov Sule meets heads of security agencies, traditional rulers on insecurity

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday met with heads of security agencies and traditional rulers over the infiltration of bandits to the state.

The meeting which took place in Lafia was attended by local council chairmen and other stakeholders in the state.

In his address, the governor charged the security agencies to work closely on intelligence sharing.

Read also: Zamfara govt suspends Emir who turbanned notorious bandit leader

The meeting took place just two days after the government ordered the immediate closure of schools in the state.

Sule noted that bandits who had been flushed out from Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and Kebbi States had moved to Nasarawa and caused problems in the state.

He said: “We believe it’s very necessary to call this meeting in view of some of the security challenges we are beginning to see. As usual, the government decided to be proactive, and in order to be proactive, we have to also join in calling for this meeting, so that we can share ideas.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now